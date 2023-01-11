Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick named to first-ever NFLPA Players' All-Pro Team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, the NFL Players Association announced the first-ever Players' All-Pro Team and one of the Steelers' big-name defenders made the squad.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was named first-team Players' All-Pro on Wednesday morning.

NFLPA players voted for players around the league they believed had the most impact during the season at their position and Fitzpatrick was named among the safeties in the NFL.

In the 2022 season, he tied for the most interceptions in the league with six and was the first Steelers defender to do so since Mel Blount had 11 in 1975.

He also was second on the Steelers with 95 tackles and 56 of those tackles were solo.

Fitzpatrick also was named Steelers MVP and selected to the Pro Bowl.