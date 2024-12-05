Steelers playing wearing customized cleats for charity as part of 'My Cause, My Cleats' initiative

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The fancy footwork on the field at Acrisure Stadium this weekend will be even fancier than usual as the Steelers players are set to lace up their custom cleats for a good cause.

The cleats the players will be wearing are both very cool and very meaningful.

For the past nine years, players across the NFL, including from the Steelers, have been participating in the 'My Cause, My Cleats' initiative.

It gives the athletes an opportunity to pick a charity to bring awareness to and do so in a very colorful way.

For example, T.J. Watt's cleats will be partially purple for UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and Cam Heyward's will be bright gold for The Heyward House.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts, who is his season with the team, explained that he chose Healthy Start so that his wife and more women can have a pleasant and comfortable birthing experience.

For #MyCauseMyCleats, @Roberts_52 chose an organization that touches his heart with Healthy Start.



A lot of the players also take the opportunity a step further by helping to design the special footwear for the game against the Browns at Acrisure Stadium.

Afterwards, the players will have the opportunity to auction the cleats off to raise more money for their cause.

Fans can bid on the cleats online and 100% of the money raised will go to that charity.