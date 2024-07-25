Russell Wilson embracing leadership role in Pittsburgh, excited for training camp in front of Steelers fans

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- As training camp is officially underway for the Pittsburgh Steelers, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is more than ready to get started with the team.

Wilson was one of the first players to arrive at Saint Vincent College on Wednesday and he's excited for things to get going as the team's unquestioned leader of its hopefully new and improved offense.

"I look at it as I'm supposed to lead us the way we're supposed to," Wilson said. "I know how to do that at the highest level. I just want to be my best everyday. I think it's our team, it's our opportunity to win, it's our opportunity to do what we want to accomplish and that's my focus."

Wilson also spoke about how he was excited to go away for training camp, noting that during his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, camp was always 'right there.'

"I'm excited to get in the playbook and I'm excited for the time with the fellas, for the camaraderie in the locker room." Wilson added. I'm excited for the fans. I haven't experienced that part yet, really. Obviously, you're walking around and all the fans are in Steelers gear and everything else, but to actually be here and to have that experience, it's game time, you know? It's that time to get ready to play some football."

Steelers training camp at Saint Vincent College

The first practice open to the public is scheduled for at 10:30 a.m. The first practice with pads is scheduled for July 30 at 10:30 a.m.

The Steelers have 16 practices open to the public this summer, including the "Friday Night Lights" practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium on Aug. 2. The final open practice is on Aug. 14.

Saint Vincent College is one of the few remaining collegiate destination training camps in the NFL, and the school takes great pride in its partnership with the team.

Admission to all open practices is free, but the Steelers said anyone attending needs a mobile ticket.

Steelers training camp storylines

After losing to the Buffalo Bills last season in the first round of the playoffs, the Steelers head into 2024 with a revamped roster and a new face on the coaching staff.

Russell Wilson joins the Steelers to run the offense after two seasons with the Denver Broncos, while linebacker Patrick Queen signed a free-agent deal with Pittsburgh after playing his first four seasons with AFC North Division rival Baltimore Ravens.

Arthur Smith is the Steelers' new offensive coordinator. He recently served as the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2021 through 2023.

Cam Heyward, who skipped some organized team activities earlier this summer, has made it known that he wants a new contract. The 35-year-old defensive captain is in the final season of his current deal.

"All I know is I want to be here, but we'll see what happens," Heyward said last month. "This is my last year here. I've had a great career here, but I look forward to playing next year."