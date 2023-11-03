Steelers LB Cole Holcomb out for the season with knee injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A big piece of the Steelers' defense will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, linebacker Cole Holcomb was taken to the hospital as a precaution after he went down in the first quarter of Thursday's game against Tennessee.

Trainers immediately attended to him as he was down on the field grabbing his knee.

After the game, Tomlin said that Holcomb had a "serious knee injury."

According to Pelissero's report, he will require surgery which will keep him out the rest of the year.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

Holcomb joined the Steelers this offseason when he signed a three-year, $18 million contract after four years with the Commanders.

Also injured in Thursday's game was DL Montravius Adams who left the game with an ankle injury, but the team has not said how severe the injury is.

The Steelers now have a 10-day break before they take on the Green Bay Packers next Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.