Steelers vs. Jaguars: Preseason week 1, where to watch, what to know, and who is playing

The Steelers begin the preseason this weekend when they head south to Jacksonville, Florida, to take on the Jaguars on Saturday night.

As training camp continues to progress and the roster takes shape, here's what fans need to know ahead of the first taste of preseason action.

Where can I watch Steelers vs. Jaguars?

You can watch the Steelers' first preseason game on Saturday night at 7 p.m. right here on KDKA-TV beginning with pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m.

You can also stream the game on Paramount+ if you are in the Pittsburgh viewing area.

Who will be playing for the Steelers on Saturday night?

Unfortunately, a lot of starters will not be getting into game action for the first game of the preseason.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin said on Thursday that the following players will not be active against the Jaguars: quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver DK Metcalf, tight ends Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth, running back Jaylen Warren, offensive tackle Issac Seumalo, cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr., and Darius Slay, safety DeShon Elliot, and linebackers Patrick Queen, Nick Herbig, TJ Watt, and Cam Heyward.

Kicker Chris Boswell will also not be in action on Saturday night.

Who will be playing for the Jaguars on Saturday night?

Jacksonville Head Coach Liam Coen said earlier this week that his starters, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, will be playing on Saturday night.

That includes second-overall pick Travis Hunter, who will play both cornerback and wide receiver during the game.

Remaining preseason games for the Steelers

After taking on Jacksonville on Saturday night, the Steelers will have two preseason games left, one at home and one on the road.

Saturday, August 16, 7 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay at Acrisure Stadium

Thursday, August 21, 7 p.m. vs. Carolina at Bank of America Stadium

Just like Saturday night's game against the Jaguars, both games can be watched on KDKA-TV.