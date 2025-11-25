Former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward named a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has been named a modern-era semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026, it was announced on Tuesday. Ward is one of 26 semifinalists for this year's class.

Ward is a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist for the 10th straight year (2017-26), after playing 14 seasons for the Steelers, who selected the Georgia alumnus in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft.

Ward finished his playing career with 1,000 receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns. Other career accolades include being named Super Bowl XL MVP, after leading the Steelers to a 21-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. In three Super Bowl appearances, Ward registered 14 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

"Hines Ward is absolutely a Hall of Famer," said former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who played with Ward. "When you talk about a guy that gave everything to his team and wanted to get in the end zone every time he touched the ball, whether it was on the 20-yard line or the one-yard line, he was going to find a way to get in the end zone for his team."

Ward was also named to four Pro Bowls (2002-05) and was a member of the Steelers' 75th Season All-Time Team.

The list of modern-era player semifinalists initially began as a group of 128 nominees announced in September. That number was eventually trimmed down to 52 (50 plus ties) in October.

The selection committee's next step will be another vote to cut the list to 15 finalists by the end of 2025.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2026 will be announced at the "NFL Honors" awards ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, with the 2026 class being formally enshrined in Canton, Ohio, in August 2026.