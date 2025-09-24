Several Steelers players nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2026 class

Several former Pittsburgh Steelers have been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2026, it was announced on Wednesday.

Offensive linemen David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey are both first-time nominees, with both playing their full careers with the Steelers.

DeCastro, 35, was a first-round pick of the Steelers, 24th overall, in the 2012 NFL Draft. In his eight seasons, the Kirkland, Washington, native earned First-team All-Pro honors in 2015 and 2017, was a Second-team All-Pro in 2016, and earned six Pro Bowl nominations (2015-2020). DeCastro started 124 of the 125 games he appeared in as a Steeler.

Pouncey, 36, was the Steelers' first-round pick in 2010. Pouncey was an anchor on the Steelers' offensive line over his 11-season career. Pouncey has also been the recipient of several accolades, including First-team All-Pro honors (2011, 2014), Second-team All-Pro honors (2010, 2012, 2018), and a nine-time Pro Bowler (2010-2012, 2014, 2016-2020).

Pouncey was also elected to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, the PFWA All-Rookie Team (2010), and the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor.

Other nominees who wore the black and gold include previous nominees such as Hines Ward, James Farrior, James Harrison, Carnell Lake, and Gary Anderson.

Notable former University of Pittsburgh players, LeSean McCoy and Larry Fitzgerald, are also under consideration as first-time nominees.

In total, 128 players have received nominations to enter the Hall this year.

The next step in the selection process includes a screening committee that will reduce the list to 50. The results of that process will be announced in mid-October.

Between four and eight new members will be elected ot the 2026 class, according to a media release from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Finalists must receive at least 80% support from the selection committee to join the class of 2026. The Modern-Era Player finalists will be trimmed during the annual selection meeting from 15 to 10, then to seven. Committee members will then vote for five of the seven finalists.

Those selected to enter the Hall will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, next August.