Pittsburgh Steelers fans fired up for Thursday night football against Tennessee Titans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers fans were fired up before Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium.

Supporters of the black and gold were excited to see the return of defensive star Cameron Heyward and cheer on quarterback Kenny Pickett, who left last week's game with an injury but suited up Thursday.

"Kenny is back," Kim Baker said before the game. "Cam is back. I think we are good. I hope we are good."

Coming into the game, the Steelers were struggling on offense, while the defense kept the team in games.

"It's been rough so far," Meghan Burch of South Carolina said.

KDKA-TV asked fans about the Steelers' chances of making the playoffs.

"It depends if we get a good Kenny," Justin McGuire of New York said. "Like fourth quarter Kenny all year. Our defense is phenomenal, but offense just depends on what day."

"They have all of the great chances of going to the playoffs this year," Kevon Black of Toronto said.

"I don't think they are going to go to the playoffs, I'm sorry," Jamie McGlumphy of Peters Township said. "They are having a tough year and they need to regroup and come back next year a little stronger."

The Steelers won 20-16.