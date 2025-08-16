Despite different rooting interests, Steelers fans excited for football ahead of preseason home opener

Steelers fans excited for return of football ahead of preseason home opener

Steelers fans excited for return of football ahead of preseason home opener

Steelers fans had a fun day on the North Shore tailgating before heading in for Saturday night's tune-up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Saturday's contest was the only home preseason game of the 2025 season, but Max Kilgore's Acrisure Stadium debut still meant the world.

"He was ready to put the T.J. [Watt] jersey on at about 7 o'clock this morning," Dan, Max's dad, said.

Between the cornhole and the grilling, another crew was ready to support the Steelers, too.

It's because of Max Hurleman, a rookie running back for Pittsburgh.

"The guy who did the backflip last week after he scored the touchdown? That's my kid," Max's mother, Lisa, said.

Her son is an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame.

"We're all here to celebrate his opportunity here with the Steelers," Jason, Max's father, said.

Max's family and friends made the trip from Berks County, Pennsylvania.

Before his final year at Notre Dame, he went to Colgate and played football there. Some of his friends from that school traveled to Pittsburgh on Saturday as well.

As they celebrated with food and fun, they couldn't be prouder.

"He's just doing his thing, and it's been very, very surreal," Lisa said.

"Surreal" was echoed all over the North Shore on Saturday between family, friends, father, and son. The wins and losses may not count, but it's the memories that do.

"I hope he goes to bed happy and had one of his favorite days ever," Kilgore said, referring to his son.

The Steelers play their final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 21 on KDKA-TV.

Just 22 days remain until the season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 7.