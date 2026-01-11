Playoff buzz builds across Pittsburgh as Steelers prepare to host Texans

All eyes turn to Acrisure Stadium on Monday night as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Houston Texans in a Wild Card playoff matchup.

It will be the Steelers' first home playoff game since the 2020 season, and with kickoff approaching, excitement is building across the city. Fans say they have been in game mode.

"Really excited," said fan Jim Bertges.

"I am very ready to listen to 'Renegade' live," said fan Joey Hess.

Some fans traveled hundreds of miles to be part of the moment.

"Never nervous," said Patrick Dennison, who traveled from Indiana with his family. "We are winning the Super Bowl every year in my mind."

The Dennisons are far from alone. After spending Sunday morning in the Strip District, it is clear Steelers Nation has gathered from all over the country. That includes Hess, who flew in from Alaska.

"The nerves are setting in watching some of the games coming down to the wire," said Hess. "A lot of missed field goals this weekend, so I am a little nervous."

Steelers fans have reason for confidence. Pittsburgh holds a 5-3 record against Houston, including a 3-1 home record.

"I believe we have this game coming up Monday night, and we are going to win by at least two touchdowns," said Bertges.

Still, fans acknowledge it will not be an easy matchup. The Texans enter the postseason riding a strong defense and a nine-game winning streak.

"We are going to win. We got DK (Metcalf) back. We are going for it," said Lori Dennison.

"I think 24-20," said Patrick Dennison. "That is how it is going to finish."

Whether it is confidence or cautious optimism, the playoff atmosphere is giving a boost to local businesses.

"The business we are going to draw from this weekend will set a great foundation for the whole year," said Al Mikita, store manager at Yinzers in the Burgh. "Everybody is buying merch. A lot of schools are running black and gold days on Monday, so local people are coming in, and travelers are buying stuff to wear to the game."

Even young fans are getting in the spirit.

"I am really excited," said Charlotte Speer. "I hope they win, and we are shopping down here. We have a Steelers day at school tomorrow."

The Steelers take on the Houston Texans Monday night at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.