15,000 Steelers fans turn out for Friday Night Lights practice

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Steelers fans came out in droves for the Friday Night Lights practice in Latrobe.

Friday was the first time in four years fans watched the team practice under the lights at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. A spokesperson for the team said past events drew 10,000 to 11,000 fans from all over. On Friday, there were 15,000 fans in attendance.

Anticipation was high after years of cancellations due to COVID-19 and inclement weather. Families started lining up early on Friday, with some arriving at 9:30 a.m. Gates opened at 5 p.m.

Practice ends around 9 p.m. with a fireworks display. All profits support greater Latrobe organizations.