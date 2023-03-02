Steelers' facilities get low marks in NFLPA's team report cards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The NFLPA's team report cards show the Steelers' facilities receiving D marks in multiple categories.

Out of the eight categories listed in the report, the Steelers finished in the bottom 20 in five of them and ranked 22nd overall out of 31 teams.

The Steelers recieved a D-minus for the treatment of families, ranking second-to-last in a post-game gathering area for families and 23rd for support of those players' families.

The Steelers didn't fare much better in the categories of training room and locker room facilities, scoring a D-minus and D-plus respectively. Players said they think the facilities need to be renovated and there isn't enough space.

The Steelers did score well in a few categories amongst players. They got A-minus for strength coaches who add to the success of the players. Most teams rate their strength coaches positively -- the Steelers are tied 17th in the league with their A-minus rating.

The Steelers also ranked in the top ten among teams in the league in terms of food service and nutrition. They received a B-plus marking, with 60% of the players saying that there is enough room in the cafeteria and all three meals are provided.