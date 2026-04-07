Point State Park fountain turned on early as Pittsburgh continues preparations for NFL draft

Pittsburgh is getting a head start on one of its most iconic sights, just in time for the national spotlight later this month.

State and local leaders gathered at Point State Park on Tuesday to turn on the fountain, weeks ahead of schedule, while also unveiling millions of dollars in upgrades tied to the city's future.

Pittsburghers usually don't see the fountain on until May, but leaders say this has everything to do with preparing Pittsburgh for the world stage and the NFL draft.

With the push of a button, one of Pittsburgh's most recognizable landmarks was back. That familiar plume shooting into the sky is a sign that the city is waking up for the season.

For people who live here, it's more than a landmark; it's the centerpiece of Pittsburgh.

"For far too long, we've kept the greatness of Pittsburgh to ourselves," said Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis.

In just two weeks, this space will be front and center when the NFL draft brings visitors from across the country.

"It's going to be great to have it flowing in its full glory for the NFL draft, before 55 million people view it worldwide, before America 250 concerts and fireworks displays take over," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

By the time visitors pack into this space, leaders say they won't just see the fountain, they'll see a park that's been upgraded to handle the crowds.

More than $3 million is being invested in improvements here, from infrastructure to overall upgrades, all designed to elevate the experience.

"It is the gateway to our neighborhoods, the gateway to Downtown. When visitors come through that tunnel, they're going to see this first, and for it to shine like it always does is only beneficial to all of us," said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor.

Leaders say this isn't just about one event, it's about how Pittsburgh shows itself off on a much bigger stage.