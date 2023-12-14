Steelers unveil plans for community field and youth recreation complex at Hazelwood Green

Steelers unveil plans for new community field and youth recreation complex at Hazelwood Green

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers announced plans for a new state-of-the-art community field and youth recreation complex at Hazelwood Green on Thursday.

Activities at the complex will include youth football, clinics with current and former Steelers players, flag football, soccer and renovation of a 10,000-square-foot building for indoor sports and recreation activities.

"We are excited to be part of this special project which will provide the young athletes of our region access to a state-of-the-art facility at Hazelwood Green," said Dan Rooney, the Steelers' director of business development and strategy. "Not only will the field be utilized for various clinics and games in the community, but the Steelers plan to use the field for community programming and player-led initiatives."

The project -- a collaboration between the Steelers, master developer Tishman Speyer and the Richard King Mellon Foundation -- is meant to address a shortage of "youth-centric sports and recreation destinations" in the city.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey thanked those involved for creating a safe space for kids.

"These types of partnerships are what make Pittsburgh great, and I'm excited to see just how big of an impact this investment will have on the community of Hazelwood," Gainey said in a news release. "This field will help children across the city and provide opportunities for them to learn and have a healthy future."

The complex will serve kids in the Hazelwood community as well as across the Pittsburgh region. The field will be located at the site's southeast entrance on Hazelwood Avenue between Gloster Street and Tecumseh Street.

The Richard King Mellon Foundation awarded a $10 million grant to Steelers Charities, the team's charitable arm, to fund construction.