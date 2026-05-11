Steelers, kicker Chris Boswell reach agreement on 4-year contract extension, report says

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Chris Boswell to a four-year contract extension, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The $28 million extension will pay Boswell an average of $7 million per season, tying him with Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey as the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. The new deal will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2030 season.

Boswell, now heading into his 12th season with the Steelers, has converted 299 of 341 career field goals (87.7%) and is 353-of-369 on extra points.

Boswell's accolades include being named a two-time Pro Bowler (2017, 2024) and he also earned first-team All-Pro honors during the 2024 campaign.

During the Steelers' 34-32 victory over the New York Jets in Week 1 last season, Boswell kiked a record 60-yard game-winning field goal, breaking the Steelers' franchise record for longest field goal, which he had previously set in 2020.

Boswell finished the 2025 season converting 27 of 32 field goals and went 42-43 on extra points.