Steelers to celebrate 2026 season with several events across Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers are kicking off the 2026 season with a week-long celebration across the city leading up to their Sept. 13 home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

The week will feature community events, fan activities and appearances by the six giant Super Bowl rings used in the 2026 NFL draft Steelers Country fan exhibit.

The rings will travel to six Pittsburgh neighborhoods from Monday through Saturday. At each stop, fans can help paint part of a 24-foot mural. The completed mural will be unveiled at Acrisure Stadium during the home opener.

"What drives the Steelers is our fans," said Dan Rooney, Steelers vice president of strategy. "That's why we're bringing kickoff week excitement directly to them. After welcoming the football world to Pittsburgh for the 2026 NFL Draft, we're taking a piece of that experience into neighborhoods across the city — giving fans a chance to relive the historic event, connect with our team's legacy, and build excitement for the season ahead."

The schedule includes:

Monday, Sept. 7: The Super Bowl IX ring will be on display at Patricia Rooney Memorial Fountain in Allegheny Commons Park on the North Side.

The Super Bowl IX ring will be on display at Patricia Rooney Memorial Fountain in Allegheny Commons Park on the North Side. Tuesday, Sept. 8: The Super Bowl X ring will be on display at U.S. Steel Community Field at Hazelwood Green, along with a free youth football mini-camp for children ages 6 to 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The Super Bowl X ring will be on display at U.S. Steel Community Field at Hazelwood Green, along with a free youth football mini-camp for children ages 6 to 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9: The Super Bowl XIII ring will be featured at Schenley Plaza in Oakland, a stop near the former site of Forbes Field, where the Steelers played their first home game in 1933.

The Super Bowl XIII ring will be featured at Schenley Plaza in Oakland, a stop near the former site of Forbes Field, where the Steelers played their first home game in 1933. Thursday, Sept. 10: The Super Bowl XIV ring will return to Point State Park, where the rings were first displayed during the draft.

The Super Bowl XIV ring will return to Point State Park, where the rings were first displayed during the draft. Friday, Sept. 11: The Super Bowl XL ring will be featured at Acrisure Stadium. Volunteers will also pack more than 248,500 meals for local families as part of the "Honor Through Action" campaign. The meals will be donated to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

The Super Bowl XL ring will be featured at Acrisure Stadium. Volunteers will also pack more than 248,500 meals for local families as part of the "Honor Through Action" campaign. The meals will be donated to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Saturday, Sept. 12: The Super Bowl XLIII ring will be featured at the Duquesne Incline overlook on Mount Washington. The Steelers will cover Duquesne Incline fares from noon to 2 p.m.

Specific times for the ring appearances and mural activities will be announced each morning on the Steelers Nation Unite social media accounts.

Additional events during the week include the Kickoff and Rib Festival, which runs Sept. 3-7 around Acrisure Stadium, the 38th annual Steelers Run Walk on Sept. 7 and the chance to compete for $100,000 through the Steelers' updated Immaculate Prediction game.