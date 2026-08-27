Football, live music, and barbecue - RibFest returns to Pittsburgh on Labor Day Weekend

One of Pittsburgh's most-anticipated events is coming back on Labor Day Weekend.

Acrisure Stadium announced the annual Kickoff and Rib Festival on Thursday morning. It begins on Thursday, Sept. 3, and runs through Monday, Sept. 7, on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

The annual festival will once again feature some of the top barbecue pitmasters from around the country, live music, and Pitt Football's first home game of the 2026 season.

What are the hours for Rib Fest this year?

The festival opens on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 4, it will once again open at 11 a.m. and go until 10 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, Sept. 5, it will open at 9:30 a.m. and go until 10 p.m.

The Sunday, Sept. 6, hours will be 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Finally, on the final day, Monday, Sept. 7, the festival will go from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Who will be performing at Rib Fest?

There will be free performances throughout the festival this year, including multiple live performances, which begin on Friday, Sept. 4.

First, DJ Bonics will perform at 7:30 p.m. and then West 22nd at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, following the Pitt Football game, there will be a post-game street party with DJ Steve Maffei Jr. from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday will feature two live performances, first, Junior Guthrie and The Push at 7:30 p.m., and then The Jack Wharff Band at 9 p.m.

Monday closes out the festival with BBQ & Blues Monday with House of Soul at 3 p.m., then Guitar Zack at 4:30 p.m., and finally, Billy Price at 6:30 p.m.

Which pitmasters will be serving food this year?

Off the Bone BBQ is returning to defend its 2025 championship, and they will be joined by several other pitmasters.

This year includes the likes of Afterhours, Bad Azz BBQ, Carolina Rib King, Cowboy's BBQ & Rib Co., Jim's Smokin Que, Mojo's, Off The Bone BBQ, Pigfoot BBQ, Ribbins BBQ, Smokin T's BBQ, Swine BBQ, and R&G Smoke Shack.

They will be judged by a celebrity panel, and the 2026 PA Pork Pitmaster Awards will crown a grand champion, who then receives an authentic Wild Cat Championship Belt.

Who is Pitt playing this year?

Saturday, Sept. 5, the Panthers kick off their 2026 schedule against the University of Miami-Ohio.

The game is set for 12:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium, and tickets can be purchased here.

A full schedule and updates on the 2026 Kickoff and Rib Festival can be found on the Acrisure Stadium website.