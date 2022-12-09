Steel City Con welcomes celebrities, pop culture, and more to Pittsburgh

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - Some of pop culture's greatest hits of all time are in the Steel City.

They're taking over the Monroeville Convention Center for a celebrity-packed Steel City Con.

Christmas is here early for many pop culture fans and nerds with Steel City Con beginning today.

It is the exclusive comic con of the Monroeville Convention Center and it's one of the largest comic cons in the United States with over 100,00 square feet of convention space and 750 vendor tables, an artist alley, and celebrity guests.

This year, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin from Lord of the Rings, Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo from Christmas Vacation, and Paula Abdul will be among the celebrities in town.

Meet and greets will take place today through Sunday with doors opening today for VIPs at 9:30 a.m.

There will also be celebrity Q&As, panels, celebrity photo-ops, and Steel City Con's cosplay, trivia, and costume contests.

The convention encourages attendees to purchase tickets early and admission for children 10 and under is free.

You can get tickets and schedules on their website at this link.