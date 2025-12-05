Here's this weekend's star-studded lineup at Steel City Con

If you like action figures, fun art and even a few LEGO figurines, then 'tis the season for shopping, celebrity meet and greets and dressing up as your favorite character from film, TV and beyond.

This weekend, Steel City Con has once again returned to the Monroeville Convention Center, bringing out thousands of people for a fun fandom event.

Terrance Frey from Homewood says he never misses a chance to come out and get dressed up.

"I am a low-key comic book nerd and cosplay, I love it," Frey said. "Also, I do art professionally, so one of the main reasons I was coming out here is for Robert Englund, because I draw, like I said, I am trying to get one of my pictures signed by him."

Robert Englund and other celebrities like Charlie Sheen, Linda Hamilton and John Stamos are all in attendance this weekend.

KDKA lucked out and got to chat with actor and comedian Nick Swardson backstage.

"What does it mean to you to come to conventions like this and get to meet fans?" asked KDKA's Chris DeRose.

"It's great, man," Swardson said. "Honestly, I truly love it because you forget how much of an impact your comedy has, my comedy has had throughout the years. I have been doing it for three decades. So, I just kind of forget and then you meet fans and learn all the things they grew up on and all the things that got them through hard times and stuff, it's really great, man. I truly, truly love it."

Swardson went on to say that Steel City Con has an amazing lineup of celebrity guests this weekend and that even he was looking forward to meeting famous people.

"I heard a rumor that Abraham Lincoln is going to be here and that would be insane," he joked.

