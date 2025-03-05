Steel City Blades make history, win synchronized skating championship

The Steel City Blades, a local ice skating team, made history this competition season when they won a gold medal for the first time in a long time.

The team has been around for over 20 years and this season, for the first time in over a decade, brought home a gold medal.

The Steel City Blades took first place in regionals this season, beating out 23 other East coast teams.

It started a tough day for the team, having to compete first and then wait for all the other teams to finish.

"It was the longest three hours of my life," said Steel City Blades head coach Katrina Wright.

"The whole time I was just sick to my stomach because I was like, oh my god, we have to compete first and we have to wait through all these teams," said senior skater Tatum Hunter. "And I was like oh my goodness, this is scary."

But the wait was worth it and now this team is going down in history.

"There were so many emotions," Hunter said. "Everyone was crying. We were in the locker room just crying and hugging."

Crying, screaming, hugging, just the most pure joy and I think shock and disbelief for me," Wright said. The next 24 to 48 hours, it didn't really sink in. I just kept looking at the trophy and the medals to make sure it's real."

It was a moment these skaters will remember forever, especially for the seniors, who have been around the program for years.

"This is my last season with everyone," Hunter said. "And I'll be graduating, but this is a great way to end my senior year and I just love my teammates. I'm gonna miss them so so much."

"I'm so proud of this team and all the work we've done and I'm so thankful for my coaches," said senior skater Emily Womer.