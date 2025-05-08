Senior scams, romance scams, and keeping yourself safe in the age of the internet

Protecting your loved ones from getting scammed

It seems like a week doesn't go by that we aren't being warned about a new scam, and for the police departments who keep us safe, complaints about scams have become a daily occurrence.

No one wants to be a victim, but people pulling off these scams have proved to be very convincing and effective.

"We are getting these calls daily. One of our most frequent calls these days is about fraud and scams," said Shaler Police Chief San Frank. "They're coming over the internet, they're coming over people's cell phones, people are getting calls at home, and they're preying on senior citizens, typically."

"[In one case] it's over $100,000 and we have been in touch with the U.S. Attorney about it," he said.

That case is a romance scam case, brought to the police's attention by the son of the victim, but that case has a problem.

"Unfortunately, they have to get the person to want to be the victim so that you can help them," Chief Frank explained. "If they say they're not a victim, and they don't want any help, you can't force the help on them."

He said the scammers head to the internet and study the victim, preying on the relationships they have with people.

"The romance scams, or the grandparent scams, they're prevalent in every area," he said.

There's also an element of fear, these scammers can scare victims. So, it comes down to knowing what to watch for, which is why on Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Pennsylvania Attorney General, and the district attorney will join the Shaler Police Department to lay out the warning signs and the dos and don'ts.

"It's highly aggravating that you have these victims, who are your community members, and you want to reach out and help them," Chief Frank said.

They'll be together at the Shaler Library on Mt. Royal Boulevard and along with the in-person event, they will also stream it on the library's website which you can find right here.