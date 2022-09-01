State police searching for missing, endangered 37-year-old Lyle Hiatt

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 37-year-old man.

Lyle Hiatt was last seen at the BP on State Route 136 in Hempfield Township on Saturday, August 27.

A recent picture of Lyle Hiatt Pennsylvania State Police

State police have said Hiatt suffers from multiple mental health issues and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.

He is described as 350 pounds, with short brown hair, last seen wearing black glasses, a dark grey muscle shirt, dark grey shorts with pinstripes, and brown work boots.

Police said he left his home on foot on August 23.

It's believed he could be in the area of Greensburg and he also frequents Harmony, Pa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Troop A at 724-832-3288.