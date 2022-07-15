Watch CBS News
State police searching for missing and endangered 18-year-old Nicole Yerty

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are searching for a missing 18-year-old woman, Nicole Yerty.

nicole-yerty-missing.jpg
Nicole Yerty - Missing Person Pennsylvania State Police

Yerty is described as 5'1", 120 pounds with brown hair that is dyed blue, blue eyes, and wears glasses.

She was last seen on Thursday around 8:30 p.m. walking on Rexis Road in Vintondale, Pa.

Police believe Yerty could be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Yerty was last seen wearing glasses, a green t-shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call state police in Indiana at 724-357-1960.

