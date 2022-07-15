State police searching for missing and endangered 18-year-old Nicole Yerty
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are searching for a missing 18-year-old woman, Nicole Yerty.
Yerty is described as 5'1", 120 pounds with brown hair that is dyed blue, blue eyes, and wears glasses.
She was last seen on Thursday around 8:30 p.m. walking on Rexis Road in Vintondale, Pa.
Police believe Yerty could be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
Yerty was last seen wearing glasses, a green t-shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call state police in Indiana at 724-357-1960.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.