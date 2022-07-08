State police looking for missing man Douglas Blanda

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing man from Fayette County.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police say Douglas Blanda, 63, was last seen walking on Perry Road in Jefferson Township on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white sleeves and blue jeans.

Blanda, who is 5-foot-10 with black and gray hair and brown eyes, is believed to be carrying a black garbage bag, police said.

FAYETTE COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. PSP Belle Vernon is searching for Douglas Blanda. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/88i6Vg8AGN — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 8, 2022

Anyone with information can call 911 or 724-929-6262.