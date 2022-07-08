Watch CBS News
Local News

State police looking for missing man Douglas Blanda

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (7/7)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (7/7) 03:01

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing man from Fayette County.

fs-nutu-black-bg-base-1024x576-11.jpg
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police say Douglas Blanda, 63, was last seen walking on Perry Road in Jefferson Township on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white sleeves and blue jeans. 

Blanda, who is 5-foot-10 with black and gray hair and brown eyes, is believed to be carrying a black garbage bag, police said.

Anyone with information can call 911 or 724-929-6262.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 9:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.