State police looking for missing man Douglas Blanda
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing man from Fayette County.
Police say Douglas Blanda, 63, was last seen walking on Perry Road in Jefferson Township on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white sleeves and blue jeans.
Blanda, who is 5-foot-10 with black and gray hair and brown eyes, is believed to be carrying a black garbage bag, police said.
Anyone with information can call 911 or 724-929-6262.
