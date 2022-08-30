State police looking for missing Cambria County teenager
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Jessie Bailey was last seen with 24-year-old Jabree Battle, according to law enforcement. Police say he drives a white 2015 Subaru WRX with Pennsylvania registration LNH8428.
Bailey was last seen in the area of Stackhouse Park in Lower Yoder Township, Cambria County on Tuesday around 12:45 a.m. Police say she is "at special risk of harm or injury."
Call 911 with any information.
