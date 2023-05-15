State Police investigating scrap metal theft in Washington Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Troopers in Washington County are investigating multiple reports of scrap metal theft that occurred over the weekend.

State Police say multiple calls were made reporting 1 or 2 individuals who were reported to be cutting steel bars in Canton Township on Saturday night.

Police say the suspects took off when Troopers arrived, leaving the area on foot.

After investigating, Troopers found a white Chevy truck in the area that had leather gloves on the hood and cutting tools in the bed of the truck.

They also found a cut-off saw in the area near cut steel bars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Swartz at the State Police barracks in Washington, Pa. at 724-223-5200.