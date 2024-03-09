Watch CBS News
Local News

Man facing several charges after allegedly killing a man inside Washington County mobile home

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Homicide at Washington County mobile home park under investigation
Homicide at Washington County mobile home park under investigation 00:18

NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A homicide is under investigation in Washington County after a body was found in a mobile home. 

The call came in around 5 p.m. on Friday night and police responded to the incident at the Mingo Park Estates Mobile Home Park in Nottingham Township after a neighbor found the body of Richard Morse. 

Now, Pennsylvania State Police are taking over the investigation. 

They learned that the incident happened on Wednesday morning when William Slider allegedly hit Morse in the head with a blunt object, causing his death. 

Slider is now facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, and others. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on March 9, 2024 / 10:17 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.