Man facing several charges after allegedly killing a man inside Washington County mobile home

NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A homicide is under investigation in Washington County after a body was found in a mobile home.

The call came in around 5 p.m. on Friday night and police responded to the incident at the Mingo Park Estates Mobile Home Park in Nottingham Township after a neighbor found the body of Richard Morse.

Now, Pennsylvania State Police are taking over the investigation.

They learned that the incident happened on Wednesday morning when William Slider allegedly hit Morse in the head with a blunt object, causing his death.

Slider is now facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, and others.

