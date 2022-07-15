State police investigating after bullets fly into Aliquippa Police Department
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - State police are now investigating after someone fired gunshots into the Aliquippa Police Department.
Two weeks ago, a bullet was lodged in a second-floor closet and another in a first-floor wall.
Despite happening two weeks ago, Pennsylvania State Police just recently released the details.
A police cruiser and a personal vehicle were also hit by bullets.
No one was hurt due to the shots being fired.
