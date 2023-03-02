State lawmakers to propose assisted suicide bill for terminally ill patients
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a push in Harrisburg to legalize what supporters call 'compassionate aid in dying for terminally ill Pennsylvanians.'
A group of House Democrats says their bill would allow people facing unrelieved and unbearable suffering to request a prescription that would end their life with dignity.
They say this would only be for those deemed by a doctor to have fewer than six months to live.
