Watch CBS News
Local News

State lawmakers to propose assisted suicide bill for terminally ill patients

/ CBS Pittsburgh

State lawmakers to propose assisted suicide for terminally ill patients
State lawmakers to propose assisted suicide for terminally ill patients 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a push in Harrisburg to legalize what supporters call 'compassionate aid in dying for terminally ill Pennsylvanians.'

A group of House Democrats says their bill would allow people facing unrelieved and unbearable suffering to request a prescription that would end their life with dignity.

They say this would only be for those deemed by a doctor to have fewer than six months to live.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 1:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.