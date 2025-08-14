After serving the community for decades, Stanton Negley Drug Company will close its doors

Stanton Negley Drug Company, a locally owned pharmacy serving the Highland Park community for decades, will officially close on August 30. A sign on the front door recently announced the closure, leaving many residents upset.

"It's a shame to see them go, you know," said Cathy Kelly.

"This pharmacy is central to how I live my life here in Highland Park," said Rachel Hermes.

Customers say Stanton Negley Drug Co. wasn't just a place to pick up medication, it was a place where people knew your name and cared about your well-being.

"I know that I'm going into a place where people know me and care about me," said Hermes. "I think about the health impacts that's going to have on this community."

"Anyone from all across Pittsburgh would come in for prescriptions, anything of that sort," said Isabel Lam. "Sometimes I would stop in for eggs, but it is really upsetting."

The pharmacy has been under family ownership for decades, most recently run by Meyer and Steve Simon. After both passed away last year, the family made the decision not to continue operations past this month. Customers we spoke to say it was the family's passing, along with citing rising costs and the growing challenges of running an independent pharmacy, that led to the closure.

"The way Medicare reimbursements and things are working, they're losing money on prescriptions when they fill them a lot of the time," said Hermes.

As larger chains continue to outshine smaller independent pharmacies out of business, closures like this are becoming more common, and they're forcing customers to consider where to turn next.

"I want to support another independent pharmacy, so I'll probably look into neighboring neighborhoods," said Lam.

"It would be a tragedy - especially since there are a lot of older people who live around this area," said Kelly.

Customers have until the end of the month to have their prescriptions transferred.

KDKA has reached out to the current owners for more information about the decision to close, but has not yet received a response.