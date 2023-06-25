Standoff in W.Va. ends with suspect dead, victim hospitalized

WEIRTON, W.Va. (KDKA) - A shooting turned into a standoff Saturday in Weirton, West Virginia.

Authorities received a call reporting Cassandra Jeter, 67, was shot in the neck by her neighbor while cutting the grass.

West Virginia State Police say her neighbor, Carl Gist, 82, barricaded himself inside his home. Police tried to negotiate, but after it didn't work, gas was used to get Gist out.

He allegedly exited his home holding a semi-automatic pistol and was shot by authorities.

Gist and the victim were taken to a hospital. Gist later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The West Virginia State Police have taken over this investigation.