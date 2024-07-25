Stage AE opens sober sanctuary for concert-goers recovering from addiction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The road to recovery for someone struggling with drug or alcohol addiction can be a difficult one, many times because of the constant temptation that can be found at many public events.

The thrill of a ball game or a live concert can be the opposite of a thrill to someone struggling with alcohol or drug addiction. The flowing alcohol and celebrations can set someone who struggles with addiction on a backward spiral. But, what if there were a space at these events where a person in recovery could go where there is no temptation? Now there is. One such place started just over a month ago and is already up and running at Stage AE on Pittsburgh's North Shore. It's called a sober sanctuary.

John's Echo, the nonprofit arm of JADE Wellness Center, is one of the sponsors of the sober sanctuary.

"It's been wonderful," said CEO Daniel Garrington. "They've been so welcoming of the initiative and the idea."

When asked about the startup of this idea with Stage AE, Garrington says, "They really ran with it, they really developed the idea. I know one of our co-founders Alex reached out and said, 'hey, I have this idea,' and they set up the stage and they were calling meetings and very engaged in the whole process."

Part of the Stage AE setup includes a seating area and a sectioned off space in the concert performance area. It's an area of no alcohol, no drugs and like-minded people supporting each other.

Alex Perle is the man who came up with the whole idea. He is the director of admissions and outreach for JADE Wellness Center.

"I think a lot of times people are weary of going to those spaces because they don't feel comfortable," he says. "So, when places like Stage AE and us come together, it can create more inclusion for those individuals to feel more comfortable while they're there, but also giving them options while they're there to enjoy themselves without drinking."

Perles says you can almost think of it as a smoking section and non-smoking section. It's still fun, still celebratory, but most importantly for people in recovery, a sober sanctuary.