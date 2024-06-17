Pittsburgh and other communities open cooling centers amid heat wave

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With Pittsburgh bracing for a heat wave, several cooling centers across the area are opening up.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. Highs will be in the 90s all week, with the hottest stretch from Thursday to Friday. The heat index numbers will be well into the triple digits and may even hit 110.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. each year, according to the National Weather Service. Watch for signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion -- like headaches, nausea, dizziness and fainting -- and seek medical attention if needed.

Several communities and community groups are opening up cooling shelters to help people who don't have access to air-conditioning.

Aside from locations on this list, you can visit pa211.org to find cooling centers nearby.

City of Pittsburgh

The City of Pittsburgh is activating its six healthy active living centers as cooling centers from Monday through Friday. They'll be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when they'll be open from noon to 7 p.m. because of Juneteenth.

The list can be found below:

COOLING CENTERS ACTIVATED beginning Monday June 17!



With temps predicted to soar into the 90’s this week we will open Cooling Centers!



Monday, 6/17 to Friday 6/21—hours will be 8 AM to 7 PM with the exception of Wednesday-Juneteenth Holiday—hours on Wednesday will be 12-7 PM. pic.twitter.com/iG0ptBc1b1 — CitiParks: Pittsburgh Parks & Recreation (@CitiParks) June 16, 2024

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

412-567-7290

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, 412-766-4656

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

412-422-6551

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

412-244-4190

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204

412-777-5012

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

All other healthy active living senior centers will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but they'll be closed Wednesday. CitiParks recreation centers with air-conditioning will also be open, with most of them operating 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Allegheny County

Bethel Park

Bethel Park Community Center -- Sunday: 12-6 p.m.; Monday through Friday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

5151 Park Avenue, Bethel Park, PA

412-851-2910

Those who need help can also call the dispatch center at 412-833-2000.

Community House Church

Community House Church -- Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

120 Parkhurst Street, Pittsburgh, PA

Dormont

The Dormont Fire Department has set up a cooling station in front of its station for those in need.

Munhall

The borough is opening up the community room on the second floor as a cooling center. It'll be open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Beaver County

The nonprofit The Cornerstone of Beaver County is opening cooling centers at the following locations:

The Cornerstone of Beaver County - Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

600 6th Street, Beaver Falls, PA

New Brighton Municipal Building - Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

610 3rd Avenue, New Brighton, PA

Uncommon Grounds - Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

380 Franklin Ave. Aliquippa, PA

