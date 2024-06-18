Hot, humid, and stormy conditions expected again today throughout Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is expected to be another hot, steamy, and stormy day with highs hitting the mid-90s again.

Any Alert Days Ahead? The next six days are First Alert Weather Days due to heat. Add in a storm chance for today also.

Aware: Yesterday was the hottest day in Pittsburgh since June 22nd, 2022.

Yesterday's high temperature hit 94° in Pittsburgh. I have Pittsburgh hitting 95° for today's high. High temperatures may be impacted by the arrival of storms this afternoon. I have storms starting up around 3p, but the model that was the most accurate with yesterday's storms show storms starting as early as 1p. The only thing stopping us from seeing highs of at least 95° will be the arrival of storms earlier than expected.

If you see (or hear) storms, you should expect frequent lightning, downpours, and gusty winds around the individual storm cells. The cells by themselves will not be moving very fast, but the outflow from the storms (strong winds around the storm) will approach severe limits and that is where the most extreme danger comes from. We are listed as being in a level one out of five when it comes to severe weather chances today. A level one is the lowest risk they issue and means we can't rule out a severe storm.

We will continue to have a heat advisory in place through Sunday. Currently, the advisory goes through Friday evening. A heat advisory is issued when we can expect a heat index value of between 100°-104°. Anything higher than that would get an excessive heat warning. I have the hottest day of the week now landing on Saturday with highs hitting 96°.

Yesterday I had Friday as the hottest of the week with highs hitting 97° on Friday. I have Friday's high now hitting 94° with rain chances the biggest reason for dropping temps.

