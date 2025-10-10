Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Pittsburgh's Terrace Village

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times Thursday night in Pittsburgh's Terrace Village neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police said officers were called to the area of Oak Hill Drive around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a 15-year old girl who had been stabbed multiple times in the back and in the arms at a home along Burrows Avenue.

download.png
A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a stabbing in Pittsburgh's Terrace Village neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

The girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said detectives are now investigating what led up to the stabbing.

No information was provided by police regarding any arrests or potential suspects in connection with the stabbing. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue