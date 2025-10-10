15-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Pittsburgh's Terrace Village

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times Thursday night in Pittsburgh's Terrace Village neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police said officers were called to the area of Oak Hill Drive around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a 15-year old girl who had been stabbed multiple times in the back and in the arms at a home along Burrows Avenue.

A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a stabbing in Pittsburgh's Terrace Village neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

The girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said detectives are now investigating what led up to the stabbing.

No information was provided by police regarding any arrests or potential suspects in connection with the stabbing.