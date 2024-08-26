Watch CBS News
Local News

St. Januarius Church in Plum is set to close its doors next month

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced that the St. Januarius Church in Plum will be closing next month. 

In a letter written over the weekend, Bishop David Zubik announced that the buildiing located along Renton Road will closed as of September 23. 

In his announcement, Bishop Zubik said that the church building is in 'poor physical condition' and will soon need repairs, including a new roof, boiler, and gas line, which would collectively cost nearly $250,000.

kdka-st-januarius-catholic-church-plum-borough.png
St. Januarius Catholic Church is set to close next month. Bishop David Zubik announced the impending closure and said that the church building needs repairs that are too expensive. KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge

Bishop Zubik said that the church pastor recommended closing the building last month after meetings were held earlier this summer regarding the a possible closure.

Along with announcing the impending closure, Bishop Zubik said that the stained glass windows, sacred items, artifacts, and other significant items from the church building will be removed to be preserved.

The Saint Januarius Church began being built in 1951 and the first mass took place on November 30, 1952, even though the building wasn't completed until 1959 and dedicated until 1960. 

In 2020, the St. Januarius Parish merged with several others in the area to create the Holy Family Parish. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.