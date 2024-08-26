St. Januarius Church in Plum is set to close its doors next month

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced that the St. Januarius Church in Plum will be closing next month.

In a letter written over the weekend, Bishop David Zubik announced that the buildiing located along Renton Road will closed as of September 23.

In his announcement, Bishop Zubik said that the church building is in 'poor physical condition' and will soon need repairs, including a new roof, boiler, and gas line, which would collectively cost nearly $250,000.

St. Januarius Catholic Church is set to close next month. Bishop David Zubik announced the impending closure and said that the church building needs repairs that are too expensive. KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge

Bishop Zubik said that the church pastor recommended closing the building last month after meetings were held earlier this summer regarding the a possible closure.

Along with announcing the impending closure, Bishop Zubik said that the stained glass windows, sacred items, artifacts, and other significant items from the church building will be removed to be preserved.

The Saint Januarius Church began being built in 1951 and the first mass took place on November 30, 1952, even though the building wasn't completed until 1959 and dedicated until 1960.

In 2020, the St. Januarius Parish merged with several others in the area to create the Holy Family Parish.