St. Francis facing Alabama St. in First Four matchup of NCAA Tournament

St. Francis is going dancing for the first time in a long time and will be playing Alabama State in one of the First Four games of the NCAA Tournament this week.

The Red Flash earned their spot in the NCAA Tournament when they defeated Central Connecticut State in the NEC championship game.

St. Francis now heads into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991.

Sophomore guard and Penn Hills native Daemar Kelly said it's been a surreal experience and words can't describe how it feels.

Kelly along with Chris Moncrief, a Turtle Creek native, both helped make big plays for St. Francis down the stretch.

Head coach Rob Krimmel has been with the program since 1995, first as a player and then as a coach. This will be the first time watching his team's name appear on the bracket.

"I'm excited for our guys," Krimmel said. "Because you see the reaction when you watch that Selection Sunday. Those are the things that they'll be able to remember for the rest of their lives."

The First Four matchup between St. Francis and Alabama State will be played in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 6:40 p.m.

The winner of the game will face Auburn, the no. 1 overall seed in the tournament.