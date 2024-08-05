Global relay run aims to spread peace around the world

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) -- On Monday morning, kids at the YMCA's Camp Gladiator in Brentwood took part in a global relay run that tries to bring peace and harmony around the world.

Step by step, campers were putting out positive energy. They were running alongside men and women from 10 different countries who have been traveling for nearly four months across the U.S. and Canada to share a message that peace begins with the individual. It's a 10,000-mile journey that started in New York City in April and will end back there on Aug. 17.

Salil Wilson is the executive director of the Sri Chinmoy Peace Run that's taken place for more than 35 years. Since 1987, more than seven million have participated in the run that's traveled through more than 160 nations.

"We're sort of expanding young people's horizons that there's a world beyond just their town," Wilson said. "The run was founded by Sri Chinmoy simply as a way to give people a chance to get in touch with a higher part of themselves, you know, that part of yourself that gives expression to love, to happiness, to peace."

Here in Pennsylvania, the runners are covering 93 miles from Pittsburgh to Snydersville, teaching kids at places like Camp Gladiator that they can feel peace within themselves.

Annamarie Casciato is the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh's regional base and camp director.

"I personally hope, by them stopping here, you know, our group is able to find that, you know, tightness and closeness too," Casciato said.

When all is set and done, they can open their hearts to all around them.

"It's the thing that unites humanity that brings us together as a family," Wilson said.