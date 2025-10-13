Why do squirrels build nests under car hoods? Pittsburgh wildlife center explains

As the weather starts to cool, more and more people may find issues when trying to start their cars in the morning. And there may be an unusual culprit: squirrels.

When a driver in Shaler, struggling to get his car to go this weekend, popped the hood, he found twigs, straw, leaves and walnuts. A squirrel had built a nest there.

"Unfortunately more common during the nesting season, whenever moms have to make nests for their babies. We're also seeing it happen more this time of the year because juveniles that were born earlier this fall are starting to venture out on their own. They typically practice making nesting, you know, dreys, to get them through the winter, so a lot of times they don't pick the most ideal locations," said Annie Matthews, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator with Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

Squirrels are looking for warm, quiet, protected places, so they build nests, sometimes in inconvenient spots.

"It's becoming more common also whenever old growth, old trees that have those natural cavities, are removed. Because they kind of lose that place as an option to build their nests," Matthews said.

It can cause damage, with some people saying repairs cost them well into the thousands. The squirrels can chew through wires and do a lot of other general damage. Solutions? If you do park outside, check under your hood once a week.

"I would definitely say it's always something to look out for. We've received several litters of babies that have come to us from either being born in a drey in the hood of someone's car," Matthews said.

If you find a squirrel nest in your car, keeping the hood open can force them to move. You can also call the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh for help on which steps to take.