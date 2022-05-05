Watch CBS News

Squirrel Hill sinkhole filled after boy becomes trapped

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Squirrel Hill officials fill sinkhole 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Squirrel Hill officials have kept their promise of fixing a sinkhole that trapped a nine-year-old boy.

The sinkhole along Woodmont Street was properly backfilled following that accident. 

Greyson McKoy was crossing the street near his house after attending a Pirates game, but fell into the four-foot-deep hole, sustaining some minor injuries. His grandfather had to pull the boy from the ever-growing hole.

A neighbor along Woodmont Street tells KDKA they noticed the sinkhole weeks ago, and complained to the city, but no action was taken until now.

First published on May 5, 2022 / 7:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.