Squirrel Hill sinkhole filled after boy becomes trapped

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Squirrel Hill officials have kept their promise of fixing a sinkhole that trapped a nine-year-old boy.

The sinkhole along Woodmont Street was properly backfilled following that accident.

Greyson McKoy was crossing the street near his house after attending a Pirates game, but fell into the four-foot-deep hole, sustaining some minor injuries. His grandfather had to pull the boy from the ever-growing hole.

A neighbor along Woodmont Street tells KDKA they noticed the sinkhole weeks ago, and complained to the city, but no action was taken until now.