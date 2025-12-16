Squirrel Hill's Murray Avenue Grill closing its doors after nearly 40 years

Murray Avenue Grill will be closing its doors later this month after nearly 40 years of business in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

The popular Squirrel Hill establishment said on its Facebook page that the final day of service at the Murray Avenue Grill, after 39 years, will be Sunday, December 28.

"Since our founding in 1986 it has been our privilege to serve this community and to build lasting relationships with our customers, employees, and neighbors," the business said. "We are profoundly grateful for the trust and loyalty you have shown us throughout the years. Your support has allowed us not only to grow as a business but also to become part of the fabric of this community."

Brian Allenbaugh, who owns the business, told the Pittsburgh Business Times said a number of factors, including a difficult economic situation coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, led to his decision to close the doors.

The Murray Avenue Grill in Squirrel Hill announced it is closing later this month after nearly 40 years in business. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

"Older places, like me, maybe not as well established, it's not uncommon anymore that they close up and move on because it has gotten tougher and tougher," Allenbaugh said. "It just has, the business. The margins have gotten slimmer and slimmer. Fortunately, I was very successful for a long time and this is a good time to bow out."

Allenbaugh also said that he has been splitting his time between Pittsburgh and Florida, which was also a factor in his decision to close the business and that there will be something new coming into Murray Avenue Grill's space in the coming months.