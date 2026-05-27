Man fatally shot by co-worker in Pittsburgh area, police say

A towing company employee fatally shot another employee after a fight on Wednesday evening in Springdale Township, police said.

In a news release, the Allegheny County Police Department said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. at Oak's Auto/Truck Service on School Street. At the scene, authorities said first responders found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

County police said preliminary information shows that an argument between the two employees escalated into a fight. During the physical confrontation, officials said one employee fatally shot the other. Police did not release any additional details about the shooting, including the names of those involved.

Investigators will consult with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office on whether the shooter will be charged, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.