Witness recalls the moment a fight outside of Pittsburgh area towing company turned deadly

A fight between a man and his manager ended in gunfire in Springdale Township and left the manager dead.

Niko Hostler is now charged with criminal homicide after he allegedly shot and killed his manager outside of Oaks Towing in Springdale.

A neighbor who lives near the business witnessed the whole thing and called 911 for help.

"I heard the guy that he shot lying on the ground saying, 'Help me, help me,'" recalled Amanda Mattern.

According to the criminal complaint, Hostler told police he was angry because his manager, Chris Ashbaugh, was sending him on a call when his shift was almost over, and Hostler wanted to go home. The two men then got into a verbal argument that eventually turned physical.

"I heard them talking, so I thought maybe they resolved it, then I heard them again, arguing and yelling, and then I heard 'pop pop pop' like five times," Mattern said.

Police then reviewed surveillance footage that showed Ashbaugh hitting Hostler in the face, then taking a second swing before Hostler pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds. Hostler told police he didn't know if Ashbaugh had a weapon, and he feared for his life.

Mattern, who lives about 100 yards away, quickly called 911.

"It was scary, because I thought maybe he would come down here, and he had a gun," she said. "Not that I don't think he would shoot me, but he was in a rage, he shot him."

Mattern said she's still shaken up by her quiet neighborhood turning deadly.

"I did what I could do; I just still feel like I wish I could've done more," she said.

We reached out to Oaks Towing, and they said they have no further comment.