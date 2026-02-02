Springdale offers temporary shuttle service as crews work to clear snow-clogged streets

Many municipalities are still digging out from last week's snow. Springdale is one of those places, and officials there have come up with a novel way to clear the streets while still giving residents a place to park.

They say necessity is the mother of invention. In Springdale, they don't have a large public works department, but they do have roads that need clearing. Many residents were stuck after the most recent storm, so they decided to use a parking lot and a shuttle to solve the problem.

The use of heavy equipment continues in the ongoing effort to clear Springdale's alleys, streets, and roads. Not far away, transit van operator Mike Gamble sits and waits to pick up passengers in the Springdale Marina.

"Yeah, there are a few. A couple here and there. Stragglers," he said.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Gamble's job is to take Springdale residents to and from their homes after they park. The borough is asking residents to park their cars in the marina lot and use the shuttle so that equipment can clear out the snow this week.

Signs are posted along various roads to make sure residents have their cars off the road for clearing. Failure to do so could mean residents' cars will be towed at the owner's expense.

That's Amanda Cane's plan of action. Cane was just back from a doctor's appointment when KDKA-TV ran into her while she was getting on the shuttle.

"I think it's cool that they offer it; I never had anything like that happen before. It's cool," Cane said. "I'm very thankful."

Springdale officials say the program will only run until Tuesday of this week. They're not, however, ruling out the possibility of doing it again, in the event of a major snowstorm.