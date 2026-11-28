A multi-agency police pursuit that began with a traffic stop Friday evening ended with police taking a suspect into custody after a Springdale Borough police K-9 tracked the driver to a hiding spot in Cheswick Borough.

According to the Springdale Borough Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police initially attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27.

The driver refused commands to exit the vehicle and fled, nearly striking a state trooper. The trooper pursued the vehicle northbound on Freeport Road before terminating the pursuit.

Springdale police later identified the vehicle entering the borough using automated license plate readers and surveillance cameras. Officers attempted another traffic stop on Pittsburgh Street near Porter Street, but the driver again refused commands and fled.

Springdale officers pursued the vehicle, with several other agencies assisted in the pursuit, including Allegheny Valley Regional, Frazer Township, Harmar Township and Allegheny County police, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office and multiple Pennsylvania State Police units.

During the pursuit, the suspect pulled into a driveway on North Street in Springdale. Officers repeatedly ordered the driver to exit the vehicle, but the commands were ignored.

As officers attempted to remove the suspect, the driver abruptly reversed, nearly striking two officers, police K-9 Sonney and a marked police vehicle, according to the department.

The driver then fled toward Cheswick Borough on Pittsburgh Street.

Officers deployed a tire deflation device near the intersection of Duquesne Court and Pittsburgh Street. The suspect continued into Cheswick, where the vehicle lost control and struck a gas meter before being stopped by state police.

The driver then fled on foot. Officers established a perimeter and deployed K-9 Sonney, who tracked the suspect to a hiding spot behind a building.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers subsequently took the suspect into custody.

One Springdale police officer suffered a minor hand injury during the incident and was evaluated by Lower Valley Emergency Medical Services personnel.

The investigation is ongoing.