Protesters expected to gather in Springdale Borough to rally against proposed data center

Protesters are expected to gather Monday morning to rally against a proposed high-tech artificial intelligence data center in Springdale Borough.

Community members have packed into borough council and planning commission meetings in recent weeks and months, with many voicing their concerns and opposition to the proposed plans for the data center.

The proposed hyperscale AI data center would be at the site of the old Cheswick Generating Station, which was brought down by demolition crews over a period of nearly 18 months, starting in the summer of 2023.

The developer for the proposed data center estimates a construction cost between $420 million and $770 million with an expected annual tax revenue for the borough of around $2.49 million and a school tax revenue increase of about 9.5%.

Those not in favor of the proposed plans have raised concerns about noise, a lack of jobs, excessive water usage, power grid strain, and impacts on quality of life.

Developers claim the facility will meet all local noise and air quality standards and plan to pay for all water usage and monitor exhaust systems.

The Springdale Borough planning board and borough council have delayed a final vote to allow for additional expert testimony and studies.