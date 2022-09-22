Spring Hill Brewing closing down after 5 years in business
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Spring Hill Brewing on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing after five years.
The owner made the announcement on social media, saying that Friday will be the last day they are open.
The business was located in a former union building overlooking Downtown Pittsburgh.
The owner did not say why the brewery was shutting down for good, but thanked the community for their support.
