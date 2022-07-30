Watch CBS News
Spotted lanternfly reports on rise in Allegheny County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spotted lanternfly reports are on the rise in Allegheny County.

The invasive species can devastate plants and trees, and vineyards in Pennsylvania have already seen extensive damage.

As of July 11, there were almost 3,000 reports in the county, compared to 102 reports on the same date last year. 

These numbers may not be a sign of an increase in the population, but rather greater public awareness.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 9:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

