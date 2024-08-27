Spotted lanternflies can leave behind fecal matter. Here's how to clean up the mess.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With spotted lanternflies popping back up again, they can be more than just an unwanted pest. What they leave behind can make a mess all over your car and property.

The residue the spotted lanternflies leave on your property is honeydew, better known as their fecal matter.

As more pests pop up, they eat more, and whatever goes in, must come out. Sometimes, it's on your personal property.

"Very common for it to drop onto whatever is underneath it. That could be your car, decks, kids' toys, or playsets," Ehrlich entomologist Dr. Chad Gore said.

Dr. Gore is a bug expert. He said the liquid the bugs leave is mostly sugar from plants. It's harmless to you and easy to clean off the property, but don't wait too long to clean it; it can mold up. If you're seeing tons of honeydew, you probably have an infestation of lanternflies.

"As long as they are in the trees, and as long as they are hanging over the surfaces, there is really nothing you can do. It's going to be a rain of honeydew," Dr. Gore said.

The honeydew attracts some other pests. They enjoy the sugars like a kid in a candy store.

"Flies, ants, stinging insects of various kinds, so they will be attracted to it as well," Dr. Gore said over Zoom.

What was just one infestation can quickly become a bigger issue. At this point, it may be best to contact an expert.

"You want to make sure you are protecting yourself and your property. You don't want to be leaving these things to linger on and become a bigger problem," Dr. Gore said.

To prevent this mess, it's best to get rid of the source. Either eliminate the plants the lanternflies are living in or get rid of the bugs.