Kennywood's Spinvasion named one of the nation's best new theme park attractions

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Kennywood's Spinvasion is one of the best new theme park attractions in the country, according to a poll.

Spinvasion snagged a spot on the list of the top ten best new theme park attractions in the USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice Awards. It came in at No. 8, beating Serengeti Flyer at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom Park.

Described as an "intergalactic multi-action spin ride," Kennywood says Spinvasion offers riders a combination of speed and gravity as they're strapped into aircraft for the "Battle for the 'Burgh."

Kennywood's newest ride, Spinvasion, is now open to the public. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"It is an honor to receive national recognition, from industry experts and guests alike, from our massive park enhancements to our one-of-a-kind special events," said Kennywood assistant general manager Rick Spicuzza in a news release. "Our goal for 2024 is to continue to elevate and innovate the park experience while being sure to keep tradition top of mind."

The Primordial coaster at Lagoon Amusement Park took the top spot on the list. Pennsylvania was also represented with Wildcat's Revenge at Hersheypark coming in second. Pipeline: The Surf Coaster at Seaworld rounded out the top three.

It's not the only USA Today 10Best list Kennywood has recently made. The park's Holiday Lights just ranked ninth for best theme park holiday events.

Kennywood says it has big plans for the new year. The bumper car ride is undergoing a transformation, including 20 new Potato Patch-themed cars, and the nearly 100-year-old Turtle is getting a little TLC through a preservation project.